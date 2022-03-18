Sentencing Delay Vehicular Manslaughter Case

Sentencing has been delayed for a Rough and Ready driver who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a Waste Management employee while under the influence of drugs. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says the sentence range for 49-year-old Amy Hannan is probation to eight years in prison. But, after a hearing on Thursday, the judge has, for now, ordered a 90-day evaluation for Hannan that will be conducted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation…

Burns says prosecutors agree with a recommendation from a probation report that Hannan serve seven years in prison…

The accident happened in August of 2020. Authorities say Hannan was under the influence of methamphetamine when she struck and killed 59-year-old Michael Jodoin. Jodoin was cleaning up a roadway shoulder outside of the Nevada County Fairgrounds at the time. She had no prior driving violations. Hannan pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.