Sentencing in Murder Case

A former Nevada County resident has been sentenced for the murder of another local resident back in October of 2018. As part of plea agreement, Hayley Gilligan agreed to serve a 13 year prison sentence for the shooting death of 35 year old Jamie Kinseth. Prosecuting attorney Steve Mount says he believes Giiligan got a good deal.

Mount says Gilligan was originally charged with murder, with special circumstances of lying in wait. He says evidence shows Gilligan buying a gun, waiting the two week cooling off period and then picking the gun up three days before the incident. He says the evidence also showed a number of inconsistencies in Gilligan’s story.

The 30 year old Gilligan had claimed self defense.

In early June Gilligan unexpectedly pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.