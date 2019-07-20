< Back to All News

Sentencing in Murder Case

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 5:00 PM PDT

A former Nevada County resident has been sentenced for the murder of another local resident back in October of 2018. As part of plea agreement, Hayley Gilligan agreed to serve a 13 year prison sentence for the shooting death of 35 year old Jamie Kinseth. Prosecuting attorney Steve Mount says he believes Giiligan got a good deal.

Listen to Steve Mount

Mount says Gilligan was originally charged with murder, with special circumstances of lying in wait. He says evidence shows Gilligan buying a gun, waiting the two week cooling off period and then picking the gun up three days before the incident. He says the evidence also showed a number of inconsistencies in Gilligan’s story.

Listen to Steve Mount

The 30 year old Gilligan had claimed self defense.
In early June Gilligan unexpectedly pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha