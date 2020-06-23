Senum Clarifies Facebook Post

Over the weekend Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum came under fire for making comments on her personal Facebook page stating that Governor Gavin Newsom’s face mask order is not really a law. This afternoon she calrifies she made the comment to help ease concerns that the public had expressed to her.

Senum also says she wants to broaden the conversation when it comes to to making mandates such as with the wearing of masks and realizes sometimes she ruffles feathers with her approach.

Senum also clarifies that she did not use her title as Mayor to send the message.

This is the second time this issue has come up in recent months, Senum had received a warning from the council earlier this year for making personal satements under the title of Mayor.