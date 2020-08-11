< Back to All News

Senum Likes One of Her Replacement Candidates

Posted: Aug. 11, 2020 12:48 AM PDT

The candidate filing deadline has passed for most November races in Nevada County, with one notable exception. Since two incumbents aren’t running again for the Grass Valley City Council, that filing deadline has been extended to the end of the day on Wednesday. Lisa Swarthout and Howard Levine have opted out of another term. And, so far, only incumbent Jan Aubuckle and former candidate Bob Branstrom have qualified for the ballot. Meanwhile, the candidate field is now set for the race to replace Reinette Senum on the Nevada City Council. That’s Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, and Gary Peterson. Senum says she’d be fine with Cobden taking her place…

click to listen to Reinette Senum

Senum says she’s not familiar with the other two candidates…

click to listen to Reinette Senum

Senum’s also surprised that candidates who were unsuccessful in the Nevada City Council race in March didn’t run for her vacated seat in November. In one other notable competitive race, Rich Johansen and John Norton are running for the Division Five seat in the Nevada Irrigation District being vacated by Nick Wilcox. And in Division Three, Karen Hull is challenging incumbent Scott Miller.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha