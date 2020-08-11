Senum Likes One of Her Replacement Candidates

The candidate filing deadline has passed for most November races in Nevada County, with one notable exception. Since two incumbents aren’t running again for the Grass Valley City Council, that filing deadline has been extended to the end of the day on Wednesday. Lisa Swarthout and Howard Levine have opted out of another term. And, so far, only incumbent Jan Aubuckle and former candidate Bob Branstrom have qualified for the ballot. Meanwhile, the candidate field is now set for the race to replace Reinette Senum on the Nevada City Council. That’s Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, and Gary Peterson. Senum says she’d be fine with Cobden taking her place…

Senum says she’s not familiar with the other two candidates…

Senum’s also surprised that candidates who were unsuccessful in the Nevada City Council race in March didn’t run for her vacated seat in November. In one other notable competitive race, Rich Johansen and John Norton are running for the Division Five seat in the Nevada Irrigation District being vacated by Nick Wilcox. And in Division Three, Karen Hull is challenging incumbent Scott Miller.