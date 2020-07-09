Senum Steps Down From Council

In a surprising move Wednesday evening, former Mayor of Nevada City, Reinette Senum, voluntarily stepped away from her role on the city council. Though yesterday was her last day as Mayor, Senum was re-elected to the city council last March and was to serve through 2024. During her final report as mayor, Senum reflected on the good that she accomplished during her four years as a council member.

Senum also referred to success as a council including Sugarloaf Trail work, a proposed solar farm at the old airport, and the wireless telecommunications ordinance.

Senum then referred to the rocky times that created conflict and stress, including recent comments against the Governor’s mask mandates. She referred to the Governor’s threat to withhold funding to cities that do not follow health orders. Senum concluding her commentrs stating she can be more effectiove to the world in a different role.

Two new members were welcomed to the council, Doug Fleming and Daniella Fernandez.

The council also approved amendments to the November 3 ballot measure to include filling the vacant council seat.

A special meeting to discuss next steps is also scheduled for Friday morning.