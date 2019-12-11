Senum to Stay Mayor of NC

No change to who is mayor of Nevada City. The city council deciding to take no action against current Mayor Reinette Senum. Senum’s behavior as mayor and allegedly misrepresenting her personal views as those of the city council were called to question by Vice Mayor Erin Minett at the November meeting. Last night the council discussed the issue and all sides- Minett, Senum, the council, and the public weighed in.

All of the public comment supported Senum’s passion and commitment to Nevada City, but a few did express concern about how Senum communicates her message.

Listen to Public Comment

Council members expressed the same concern, Valerie Moberg refered to the ongoing battle over the telecommunications ordinance.

Listen to Valerie Moberg

Senum did acknowledge she can be a bit over the top at times, and promised to do better.

Listen to Reinette Senum

The council and staff did decide that processes for handling conflict between council member be developed to help avoid a similar situation in the future.

