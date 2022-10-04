September In Grass Valley One Of The Hottest

While the extreme heatwave did make it the hottest-ever September in Sacramento, that wasn’t quite the case in Grass Valley. But National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe says it was the fourth-hottest, when combining the daytime and overnight readings. The overall average high was 85-degrees, which was the tenth-highest…

The cooler temperatures also included the first measurable rain in September in three years. The hottest September, for the average high, was 89-degrees, in 1974. 20 of the 30 days last month had above-normal highs. And Rowe says that included one day that will go down as the hottest-ever for September…

In fact, Rowe says that tied for the all-time hottest day for any month. It’s also been recorded in August of 1971 and July of 1972. Record highs were also set September 5th through the 9th, including Labor Day. And we also set a record for the warmest average for overnight low temperatures.