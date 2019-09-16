September Rain Hits Nevada County

A chance of rain in the forecast tourned into a downpour, with wet weather arriving in Nevada County. Rain began to fall during the 7 o’clock hour causing some road flooding concerns and other issues. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says this system should taper off this evening, but there’s another quick-moving system right behind it…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

That should be it for awhile, but Holiday says temperatures will be riding a rolling coaster…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Some of the wet areas on the roadway include the Golden Center Freeway at Idaho-Maryland Road. There also have been power lines reported down near Clear Creek School, which has caused an outage in the area.

–gf