< Back to All News

Septic Odor Solution Appears To Be Working

Posted: May. 2, 2024 12:36 AM PDT

A solution to a years-long sewage odor problem at a Highway 20 intersection in the Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood area was recently implemented. And Nevada County Wastewater Operations Manager, Brad Torres, says it seems to be performing exactly as intended…

click to listen to Brad Torrres

Many municipalities have successfully used biolfilter media….

click to listen to Brad Torres

The noxious smell has been a persistent issue at this intersection, coming from pipes installed in 2019 that carry effluent from septic tanks to the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant. The offender is hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by bacteria in the sewage flow. The original odor control system experienced component failures that made the equipment ineffective.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha