Septic Odor Solution Appears To Be Working

A solution to a years-long sewage odor problem at a Highway 20 intersection in the Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood area was recently implemented. And Nevada County Wastewater Operations Manager, Brad Torres, says it seems to be performing exactly as intended…

Many municipalities have successfully used biolfilter media….

The noxious smell has been a persistent issue at this intersection, coming from pipes installed in 2019 that carry effluent from septic tanks to the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant. The offender is hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by bacteria in the sewage flow. The original odor control system experienced component failures that made the equipment ineffective.