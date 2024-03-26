< Back to All News

Septic Odor Solution May Finally Be Found

Posted: Mar. 26, 2024 12:50 AM PDT

It looks like a solution to a years-long septic odor problem at a Highway 20 intersection in the Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood area has finally been found. Nevada County Wastewater Operations Manager, Brad Torres, says the persistent smell, at Pleasant Valley Road, has been coming from pipes installed in 2019 that carry sewage from tanks to the Lake Wildwood Treatment Plant. The offender is hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by bacteria in the flow. But Torres says they plan to install an odor-control mechanism known as a biofilter media, by mid-April…

click to listen to Brad Torres

Torres says the original control system experienced component failures that made the equipment ineffective. The county next entered a pilot program that added chemicals to inhibit the offending bacteria’s growth. But that also did not deliver the desired results…

click to listen to Brad Torres

Two vaults, one on both sides of Highway 20, will house the biofilter media.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha