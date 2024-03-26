Septic Odor Solution May Finally Be Found

It looks like a solution to a years-long septic odor problem at a Highway 20 intersection in the Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood area has finally been found. Nevada County Wastewater Operations Manager, Brad Torres, says the persistent smell, at Pleasant Valley Road, has been coming from pipes installed in 2019 that carry sewage from tanks to the Lake Wildwood Treatment Plant. The offender is hydrogen sulfide, a gas produced by bacteria in the flow. But Torres says they plan to install an odor-control mechanism known as a biofilter media, by mid-April…

Torres says the original control system experienced component failures that made the equipment ineffective. The county next entered a pilot program that added chemicals to inhibit the offending bacteria’s growth. But that also did not deliver the desired results…

Two vaults, one on both sides of Highway 20, will house the biofilter media.