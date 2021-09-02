Serial Graffiti Suspect Pleads Guilty

A Grass Valley teen arrested a little over a year ago for graffiti-tagging nearly 30 local businesses has pleaded guilty. But Nathaniel Nunez has a chance to have the plea set aside. Nevada County Public Defender Kerri Klein says Nunez has been placed on what’s called the Transitional Age Youth Program. She says the county is one of the first pilot counties to implement it, through the Probation Department…

Community service and cognitive behavioral therapy is often included. The program focuses on people 18 to 25 years old and only a few serious or violent offenses are ineligible. Nunez was 18 at the time he was arrested and had no prior criminal history. Klein says the program usually lasts about 18 months to two years and also includes the normal probation conditions…

Estimated cleanup costs, also including any property damage repairs, was estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Klein says Nunez is also responsible for that.