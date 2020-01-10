< Back to All News

Serial Groper Found Guilty

Posted: Jan. 10, 2020 12:30 PM PST

A 21-year-old Nevada City man faces serious prison time, after being convicted by a jury, in a Nevada County courtroom, for a number of groping incidents that took place during 2018 in Grass Valley. Assistant County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Riley Mispley was suspected in six or seven incidents, mostly with adult women, and in broad daylight. But one involved a 13-year-old girl. He says since the victims did not know Mispley, it was challenging to get a positive identification…

Walsh says although the judge dismissed the most serious charge his office filed, prosecutors managed to get one felony strike conviction, regarding the 13-year-old girl, for sexual assault. Other incidents were considered misdemeanors…

Walsh says the maximum sentence Mispley faces is ten years in prison.

