Serial Pursuit Suspect At Large Again

A man with a history of law enforcement pursuits in Nevada County going back almost five years is still being sought after the latest incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says 32-year-old Wyatt Yoder was spotted Sunday afternoon on Lodestar Drive near Dog Bar Road in a four-runner…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says the pursuit was discontinued at that point and a short time later the four-runner was found, by helicopter, abandoned in a field by Lode Star Road…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says Yoder skipped a court hearing in May for a July 2018 pursuit. About a month ago, he led officers on another high-speed vehicle pursuit that was discontinued at Union Hill School, for safety concerns. It began in downtown Grass Valley, where Yoder reportedly almost struck a woman and child in a crosswalk. He was also involved in two pursuits in 2014.