< Back to All News

Serial Pursuit Suspect At Large Again

Posted: Jul. 1, 2019 5:36 PM PDT

A man with a history of law enforcement pursuits in Nevada County going back almost five years is still being sought after the latest incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says 32-year-old Wyatt Yoder was spotted Sunday afternoon on Lodestar Drive near Dog Bar Road in a four-runner…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says the pursuit was discontinued at that point and a short time later the four-runner was found, by helicopter, abandoned in a field by Lode Star Road…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says Yoder skipped a court hearing in May for a July 2018 pursuit. About a month ago, he led officers on another high-speed vehicle pursuit that was discontinued at Union Hill School, for safety concerns. It began in downtown Grass Valley, where Yoder reportedly almost struck a woman and child in a crosswalk. He was also involved in two pursuits in 2014.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha