< Back to All News

Serial Rape Suspect Now Facing Trial

Posted: Oct. 8, 2020 6:40 PM PDT

A Camptonville man is now facing trial for a series of rapes that occurred in Nevada County last year. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says that’s the ruling from a county judge, after a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Christopher Sparpanic…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Sparpanic faces 14 felony counts. Walsh says there was no link between any of the female victims…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

At least two of the victims were homeless. Walsh says Sparpanic had never been arrested for any such crimes in the past and had no prior criminal history in the county. But if convicted, Sparpanic faces a maximim possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha