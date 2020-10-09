Serial Rape Suspect Now Facing Trial

A Camptonville man is now facing trial for a series of rapes that occurred in Nevada County last year. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says that’s the ruling from a county judge, after a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Christopher Sparpanic…

Sparpanic faces 14 felony counts. Walsh says there was no link between any of the female victims…

At least two of the victims were homeless. Walsh says Sparpanic had never been arrested for any such crimes in the past and had no prior criminal history in the county. But if convicted, Sparpanic faces a maximim possible sentence of life in prison without parole.