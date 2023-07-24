< Back to All News

Serial Rapist Sentenced To 36 Years In Prison

Posted: Jul. 24, 2023 12:52 PM PDT

It’s 36 years in prison for a serial rapist in Nevada County. Instead of going to trial, 37-year-old Christopher Sparpanic, of Camptonville, reached a plea agreement. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Sparpanic pled guilty to charges regarding three women in the county. The crimes occurred to each woman, separately, over a four-month period in 2019…

Wilson says the women did testify, during a preliminary hearing, that they were strangers to Sparpanic. They say he lured them into a vehicle with the promise of them earning money for working on his property. Wilson also commended them for being very courageous…

Wilson declined comment on whether there also been other victims. He also says Sparpanic had no prior sex crime convictions.

