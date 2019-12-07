< Back to All News

Serial Tire Slasher Sought in Nevada City

Posted: Dec. 6, 2019 5:37 PM PST

No arrests from a rash of tire slashings that were reported in Nevada City over a two-night period. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says around 30 to 40 vehicles had one or more tires slashed during the overnight hours, mostly in residential areas of the historical district. He says it’s very challenging to catch what may be a lone perpetrator….

click to listen to Lt Rhode

Rhode says no slashings were reported after the next night. And it doesn’t look like residents have been spooked enough to abandon these parking spots…

click to listen to Lt Rhode

Rhode says police have formed a task force and stepped up patrols. They’re also trying to find out if any home camera footage is available from vandalized areas, including any surveillance cameras.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha