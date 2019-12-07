Serial Tire Slasher Sought in Nevada City

No arrests from a rash of tire slashings that were reported in Nevada City over a two-night period. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says around 30 to 40 vehicles had one or more tires slashed during the overnight hours, mostly in residential areas of the historical district. He says it’s very challenging to catch what may be a lone perpetrator….

Rhode says no slashings were reported after the next night. And it doesn’t look like residents have been spooked enough to abandon these parking spots…

Rhode says police have formed a task force and stepped up patrols. They’re also trying to find out if any home camera footage is available from vandalized areas, including any surveillance cameras.