Serving Veterans Over 60

Multiple organizations that server senior citizens and veterans are looking at ways the groups might leverage resources to provide quality programs for those that were part of the armed services and are now living the latter part of their lives in Nevada County. Leslie Lovejoy, recently took over as the Executive Director for Gold Country Senior Services. She says a number of veterans are taking advantage of their offerings and there is room for more.

Lovejoy says there is a minimum age requirement of 60 to qualify for the three specific programs, and for the firewood program income level is also a consideration. At a recent meeting between Gold Country Senior Services staff and veteran’s organizations including the county Veterans Services Officer David West, Lovejoy says they are looking for ways to reach out and support aging veterans.

Lovejoy also a shared the proposed senior center will eventually transition away from COVID testing and into a functional food preparation, service, and activity center.

The veteran’s groups and senior services are also exploring communication options to help share information with those that are not necessarily embracing technology or able to access it on a consistent basis.