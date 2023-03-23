Seussical Junior Is Coming To Don Baggett Theater

It’s time for the annual spring theatrical production from Lyman Gilmore Middle School students. And this year, your favorite Doctor Seuss characters spring to life onstage in the musical extravaganza “Seussical Junior”. School performances begin later today (Thurs.) and continue tomorrow (Fri.) ahead of weekend public presentations. Some of the characters also appeared on KNCO’s On the Town. Zoe Aronow also paints the Jungle of Nool set…

Graham Lowell portrays Horton…

Following its Broadway debut in New York, in 2000, Seussical Junior was widely panned by critics and closed in 2001, with huge financial losses. But since that time, it’s spawned two national tours and has become a frequent production for schools and regional theatres. Public performances are held at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2.