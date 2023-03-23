< Back to All News

Seussical Junior Is Coming To Don Baggett Theater

Posted: Mar. 23, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

It’s time for the annual spring theatrical production from Lyman Gilmore Middle School students. And this year, your favorite Doctor Seuss characters spring to life onstage in the musical extravaganza “Seussical Junior”. School performances begin later today (Thurs.) and continue tomorrow (Fri.) ahead of weekend public presentations. Some of the characters also appeared on KNCO’s On the Town. Zoe Aronow also paints the Jungle of Nool set…

click to listen to Zoe Aronow

Graham Lowell portrays Horton…

click to listen to Graham Lowell

Following its Broadway debut in New York, in 2000, Seussical Junior was widely panned by critics and closed in 2001, with huge financial losses. But since that time, it’s spawned two national tours and has become a frequent production for schools and regional theatres. Public performances are held at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha