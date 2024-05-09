Seven Hills New Parking Lot Jam This Weekend

The weather will be much better this Saturday for a new annual event in Nevada City. It’s the Seven Hills Parking Lot Jam. Chamber of Commerce Event Producer, Lynn Skrukrud, says local merchants have been clamoring for their own promotional event for quite a while…

Skrukrud says Seven Hills is a prospering business community, located about a mile from the historic downtown, with a funky flare. It features anchor stores like SPD and also Elevation 2477. There are also a lot of food purveyors and casual dining spots…

Also, live music. Skrukrud says the Parking Lot Jam is building off last year’s Of Earth and Salt Warehouse Sale and Spring Market. That’ll also still be going on in their parking lot, with over 20 vendors, plus lots of treats. It’s all happening on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, at Argall Way and Searls Avenue, in Nevada City.