Several Days of Rain Lined Up Behind This Storm

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Two-point-six inches of rain. That’s the rainfall total from yesterday morning to this morning, reported at Weiss Brothers growing grounds near Union Hill school. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says * this * storm is winding down, but advisories remain in effect…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

A wind advisory just expired at noon. Holiday says although we should be getting a break from the rain tomorrow, it won’t be for very long…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Sacramento set a rainfall record yesterday of one-point-13 inches from midnight Tuesday through four o’clock yesterday afternoon.

