Several Easter Egg Hunts in Nevada County Saturday

With Good Friday today and Easter on Sunday, in between, locally, is the day for the kids, and various Easter Egg hunts. Its the 46th year that the Grass Valley Moose Lodge has been hosting a hunt. Walt Meek has been part of it since the beginning and says The Moose uses Grass Valley Charter School on South Auburn Street for the activities. He says the Moose have several thousand eggs for children to hunt.*

There are 12 secret eggs that will get the finder one of the special baskets. With over 3000 eggs to get ready, Meek says its a team effort to put on the hunt with the women taking charge of dying 1000 eggs and the men stuffing another 2000 plastic eggs. S-P-D, Safeway, Raleys, and SaveMart all donate real eggs for the Moose to hardboil and color. Meek says of course there will be an easter bunny on hand.*

Activities begin at 10:00 AM and the egg hunt is at 11:30AM. Other egg hunts include the Elks Lodge in Nevada City (Bunny arrives at 10:45 Egg hunt at 11:00). There’s also an Easter Egg hunt at Western Gateway Park tomorrow. at 9:30am and the Inn Town Campground has one at 3pm. Several churches also have egg hunts, including Grace Lutheran at 8:30am, Grass Valley Methodist at 9, Bethel Church and Emmanuel Episcopal at 10, and Peace Lutheran Church at 11.