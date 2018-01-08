Several Inches of Rain Coming from this Storm

The first significant storm of the year is underway in Nevada County, with more rain to follow, and several inches of snow possible in the upper elevations. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the rain will get heavier than it is now…

Holiday says the snow level should lower to six to seven-thousand feet by tomorrow afternoon, and the National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for Interstate 80 over Donner Summit tomorrow at 4am, because of higher than usual snow levels. Be prepared for severe driving conditions and chain controls. Winds will also be picking up, with gusts at times up to 30 miles an hour in the valley and the foothills.

–gf