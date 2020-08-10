Several Injuries From Rally Driveby Shooting

More details regarding a driveby shooting and arrest at a Back-the-Blue rally in Grass Valley over the past weekend. Police Captain Steve Johnson says when they responded to the incident, Saturday evening, at Neal and South Auburn Streets, officers didn’t know whether anyone had been hit by pellets from an air-soft rifle…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson describes the injuries as painful, but not serious, with victims including a couple of younger children. He says with the help of cell phone camera footage from rally participants, as well as from downtown video surveillance cameras, they were able to take 21-year-old Jace Manoguerra of Grass Valley, into custody, later that evening. Manoguerra was booked on one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to cause great bodily injury…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says it appears that Manoguerra acted alone and there was no information regarding whether he was affiliated with any opposition group. He also has no prior arrests here.