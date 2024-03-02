Severe Dog Overcrowding Sammie’s Friends

As plans continue to move forward for building a much-needed new animal shelter for Nevada County, as well as for Grass Valley and Nevada City, the current facility is facing another severe dog overcrowding challenge. Sammie’s Friends Executive Director, Fran Cole, says, as of Thursday, there were 45 dogs for their 28 cages. Since the surge of pet ownership during the pandemic, when people were staying home more, Cole says there’s been a comparable spike in abandonments here as well as nationwide…

Sammie’s Friends also doesn’t euthanize. So Cole says Sammie’s Friends has waived adoption fees…

County Supervisors approved a design contract, in January, worth around two-million dollars. County staff told the Board that the existing shelter, on McCourtney Road, as well as Grass Valley’s facility, have exceeded their useful lifespans. And it was also determined that a re-use of the existing shelters is not financially feasible. The new facility will be on 23 acres of county-owned land that was recently purchased on La Barr Meadows Road next to the County Operations Center. But it’ll be at least four or five years before it opens.