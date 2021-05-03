Sewer Rates Likely Going Up In Nevada County

Sewer rates in Nevada County, outside Nevada City and Grass Valley, may soon go up for the first time in more than a decade. Brad Torres is the Wastewater Operations Manager with the county’s Sanitation District Number One. He says the adjustments would help fund rising operation and construction costs, among other expenses…

And that study proposes various increases in ten zones over the next five years. That covers 56-hundred customers. In Lake Wildwood, Torres says, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, starting July first, it would be another 118 dollars. Rates would rise 207 dollars in Lake of the Pines and 135 dollars in Penn Valley…

Torres says rate studies will now be conducted every five years. Notices are being sent to property owners this week. A public hearing has been scheduled by the Sanitation District’s Board of Directors on June 22nd.