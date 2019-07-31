< Back to All News

Sex Abuse Of Minors Arrest In Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 31, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in Grass Valley for continuous lewd and lascivious acts with multiple minors under the age of 14. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it’s the culmination of an investigation of complaints that recently came to their attention involving Claude Thomas…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says Thomas knew both of the boys and it’s not believed there are any additional victims. He is also eligible for sentence enhancements, if convicted, because there was more than one victim…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

The circumstances surrounding the abuse were not revealed.

