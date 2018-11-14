Sex Abuse Offender Convicted Again

It’s a guilty verdict for a 70-year-old Nevada County man charged as a habitual sex offender. A jury has convicted Kenneth Byrnes of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He faces up to 16 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January 11th. The District Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from allegations of repeated acts of sexual abuse that took place years ago to a child Byrnes adopted. He had been previously convicted of the same charge, in 2011, regarding a different victim. At the sentencing for that conviction, the D-A’s Office notes the judge opted to grant Byrnes probation.