Sex Abuser Faces up to 16 Years- Maybe More

A man charged with two counts of sexual abuse of two young girls in Nevada County will face up to 16 years in prison and may end up in court to face more time on a second charge. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says, 46 year old Michael Sean O’Dell was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of one minor, but the jury did not reach a verdict on the abuse of a second child.

Walsh says the crimes occurred several years ago when the victims were age 6 and age 8. The girls had been staying, off and on, with O’Dell, who is a relative, and the molestation took place over a period of time. Walsh says both girls eventually told differnt family member what had happened after they were no longer staying with the suspect.

O’Dell faces up to 16 years in prison the guilty charge, and he may end up back in court for the second victim.

Walsh says because of the hung jury on one count, his office has the option to re-charge Odell, but it is undecided if they will.

Because the victim is so young, he hesitates to put her back on the stand; and will confer with her parent on how they will proceed.

Walsh says that his office is appricative of the time and energy the jury put into making the decisions.