A Grass Valley man has been arrested on sexual violence-related felony charges. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the female victim told officers it happened Monday night on Sutton Way…

Bates says officers detained 29-year-old Steven Parker near the homeless facility…

Bates says he doesn’t know for sure, but it’s likely that Parker and the victim were both staying at Hospitality House that night.