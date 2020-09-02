Shed Suspected Source Of Grass Valley Home Fire

More details on a Tuesday afternoon fire that’s left a Grass Valley family homeless. Battalion Chief Gary Dunne says it was reported by neighbors on Marshall Street, near West Empire Street…

Those homes were evacuated. Dunne says there are two homes on the property, with this one behind the original house. He says the suspected source is a nearby shed. He estimates about 40-percent of the home was damaged…

A few small outbuildings were considered complete losses. But Dunne says crews were able to save a lot of the contents. There was one member of the family inside at the time, who got out safely and uninjured.