Emergency Shelter-At-Home Orders Sent

On Tuesday, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services is sending out CodeRED , Wireless Emergency alerts, as well as messages on the Emergency Alerting System, to help inform everyone about the shelter-at-home order. Those subscribed to CodeRED will receive notifications staggered throughout the morning. The Wireless Emergency Alert allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to their safety in the area. The Emergency Alerting System message is going out over the radio in English and Spanish, as well as on scrolling text on local television channels.