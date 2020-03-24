< Back to All News

Emergency Shelter-At-Home Orders Sent

Posted: Mar. 24, 2020 12:37 AM PDT

On Tuesday, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services is sending out CodeRED , Wireless Emergency alerts, as well as messages on the Emergency Alerting System, to help inform everyone about the shelter-at-home order. Those subscribed to CodeRED will receive notifications staggered throughout the morning. The Wireless Emergency Alert allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to their safety in the area. The Emergency Alerting System message is going out over the radio in English and Spanish, as well as on scrolling text on local television channels.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha