Shelter Has Deals For Pit Bull Awareness Month

October is Pit Bull Awareness Month, and Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter has special deals available if you would like to adopt a pit bull. Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Wickes says there are a lot of common misconceptions about them…

Any time during the month, if you adopt a pit bull from Sammie’s Friends, the adoption fee will be reduced, and you’ll also get free obedience training for the dog. And, Wickes says, this week only, starting today, there’s another special offer…

That offer is for pit bulls only. Wickes says 20 percent of dogs brought into the shelter since they opened in 2010 have been pit bulls.

