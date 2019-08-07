Sheriff and Others Visit San Diego On Homelessness

While many of us are gearing up to enjoy the fair, the Nevada County Sheriff and other officials are in San Diego, to learn about how that area’s law enforcement and non-profit agencies deal with their homeless problem. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says it’s part of the 150-thousand dollar POST grant, which stands for Peace Officers Standards and Training…

While this grant is the only one to include a non-profit along with law enforcement agencies, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says San Diego County is also doing things in a collaborative manner…

They’ll be down there for a couple of days. Hospitality House will then write a curriculum that will standardize training for how law enforcement deals with the homeless, including on some occasions, providing services or referrals to services rather than send them to jail.

