Sheriff Candidates Faceoff at Forum Tonight

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 5:45 AM PST

The political season is heating up as the three candidates for Nevada County Sheriff face off at a forum hosted by the Nevada County Democratic Party. Party representative, Paul Berger, says the event takes place at the Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley this evening.

Berger says the fight for the County’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer will be challenging as all three candidates, Bill Smethers. Shannon Moon, and John Foster, are highly qualified for the position.

The forum will by facilitated by Pasquel Fuesholler of YubaNet. Audience members will have the oppoertunity to provide written questions that will be vetted by Fueshoeller.

A large crowd is anticipated so Berger suggests arriving early and enjoy complimentary pizza and salad beginning at 5:30. The debate will begin at 6:00.
Peace Lutheran Church is located on West Main Street in Grass Valley.

