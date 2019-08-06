< Back to All News

Sheriff Discusses Moving Dispatch Center

Posted: Aug. 6, 2019 6:16 AM PDT

One of the most stressful jobs in the county is receiving and processing 911 emergency calls. The job in itself requires composure and a unique communication skill set to take in information from a caller and dispatch assistance based on that information. Sheriff Shannan Moon’s department oversees that process and says the current dispatch center location at the county jail is not ideal.*

Listen to Shannan Moon 1

The sheriff is looking to relocate the dispatch center to a more employee friendly environment, possibly by repurposing the Juvenile Hall facility. However, moving the call center is expensive and a logistical challenge.*

Listen to Shannan Moon 2

Moon also recognizes the dispatch portion of her department is currently understaffed, but does not want to hire people that may not be a good fit for the position.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha