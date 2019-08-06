Sheriff Discusses Moving Dispatch Center

One of the most stressful jobs in the county is receiving and processing 911 emergency calls. The job in itself requires composure and a unique communication skill set to take in information from a caller and dispatch assistance based on that information. Sheriff Shannan Moon’s department oversees that process and says the current dispatch center location at the county jail is not ideal.*

The sheriff is looking to relocate the dispatch center to a more employee friendly environment, possibly by repurposing the Juvenile Hall facility. However, moving the call center is expensive and a logistical challenge.*

Moon also recognizes the dispatch portion of her department is currently understaffed, but does not want to hire people that may not be a good fit for the position.