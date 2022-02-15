< Back to All News

Sheriff Moon Announces For Re-Election

Posted: Feb. 14, 2022 5:39 PM PST

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has also officially announced for re-election in the June elections. She’s wrapping up her first four-year term and this is also her 32nd year with the Department. But she indicates it’s getting more difficult to keep staff and deputies around for lengthy periods. So staff development has become one of her top priorities…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Meanwhile, Moon says it’s difficult to discuss crime trends, that statistics can be misleading…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Moon says there is also the growing responsibility for the department in helping to mitigate impacts of wildfires, including coordinating the increasing number of evacuations and related services that are necessary. The filing period for the June elections officially opened on Monday. The deadline is March 11th.

