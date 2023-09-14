< Back to All News

Sheriff Moon Gets Governor Appointment

Posted: Sep. 13, 2023 5:35 PM PDT

Governor Newsom has formally appointed Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon to join the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Moon says she applied through the recommendation of the California State Sheriff’s Association, on which she’s also been a member of the executive board. It’s a three-year term without pay and still needs confirmation from the State Senate. The 18-member commission was established by the Legislature in 1959, with 15 members appointed by the governor, with advice and consent of the Senate…

Moon will have a direct hand in setting law enforcement policy and determining how every prospective officer is selected. She also hopes she can help improve recruitment…

The commission meets four times a year and Moon will participate in her first meeting on the 21st in Los Angeles. Moon has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 1990 and was elected as Sheriff in 2018.

