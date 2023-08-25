< Back to All News

Sheriff Moon Part Of Evacuation Forum

Aug. 25, 2023

In light of recent wildfires, an evacuation forum with Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon ended up being even more timely. And it attracted a mostly full house at the Sierra College multipurpose auditorium Friday morning. Overall, the sheriff seemed to impress attendees that the department has evolved in being better informed, equipped, and organized. That includes a staff member dedicated to working full-time with the Office of Emergency Services, for improving communication with threatened residents…

Moon also mentioned trying to use more private roads for evacuation routes, to reduce traffic jams. And there are around 15-hundred in the county. But she also stressed that the county would need help in keeping them cleared properly…

The monthly forums are hosted by the County Leadership Forum, with former Sacramento Bee publisher Cheryl Dell conducting an interview before a few questions from the audience are taken. Near the end, Dell asked Moon what kept her up at night this time of year. And Moon admitted to feeling the weight of responsibility at times…

Moon said the county was also looking into dedicating specific safety zones during extreme wildfire events when residents still can’t get completely away.

