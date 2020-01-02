Sheriff Moon Positive About New Use Of Force Law

A law that supporters say will tighten the deadly force standard regarding suspects goes into effect with the new year. In a compromise with law enforcement, it removes language that would have required officers to first exhaust all nonlethal alternatives. It now requires the use of lethal force when it is necessary instead of reasonable. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says it codifies what’s actually been applied for decades…

There are mostly no specifics on the definition of what’s considered necessary. Meanwhile, Moon says a related law also going into effect may have a greater impact. It provides mandatory training for all officers, in order to comply with the use of force law…

Moon also says the review process for use of force incidents will not change. There will still be an internal inquiry before it’s sent to the District Attorney’s Office for a final determination.