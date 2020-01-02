< Back to All News

Sheriff Moon Positive About New Use Of Force Law

Posted: Jan. 2, 2020 12:52 AM PST

A law that supporters say will tighten the deadly force standard regarding suspects goes into effect with the new year. In a compromise with law enforcement, it removes language that would have required officers to first exhaust all nonlethal alternatives. It now requires the use of lethal force when it is necessary instead of reasonable. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says it codifies what’s actually been applied for decades…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

There are mostly no specifics on the definition of what’s considered necessary. Meanwhile, Moon says a related law also going into effect may have a greater impact. It provides mandatory training for all officers, in order to comply with the use of force law…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Moon also says the review process for use of force incidents will not change. There will still be an internal inquiry before it’s sent to the District Attorney’s Office for a final determination.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha