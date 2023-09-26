Sheriff Moon Presents First Term Rept To Supes

Instead of an annual report, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon presented, to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, a report highlighting numbers and changes to the Department since she was first elected to the job in 2018. Moon was elected, unopposed, to a second term in November of last year. She summarized the development of a number of new units and programs. That included a Special Investigations Unit for what she termed “quality of life” crimes, such as burglary, robbery, theft, missing persons, and drugs. She also went over crime statistics…

The number of violent crimes stayed relatively low from 2018 to 2022, with no dramatic fluctuations. But Moon said one notable and concerning exception has been the high number of domestic violence incidents. So she hopes someday to also create a unit of detectives that focus on that issue. She also praised the work of a cannabis enforcement team last year…

So far, over 42-thousand plants have been seized. Meanwhile, the overall number of jail bookings has dropped significantly over Moon’s first term, or from over 37-hundred in 2019 to over 21-hundred in 2022. Arrests also have plummeted, or from over 24-hundred to over 14-hundred.