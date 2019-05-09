< Back to All News

Sheriff Moon Shares Dispatch Center Concerns

Posted: May. 9, 2019 2:56 PM PDT

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says she shares the concerns about the department’s Dispatch Center expressed in the grand jury report. The report says the Center doesn’t provide an adequte working environment for the demands made on personnel. It also recommends moving it to a more appropriate facility. Moon says the Center was never designed to stay in the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility…

Moon says the Sheriff’s Department is continuing efforts to move the Center, with Juvenile Hall as a top option, at this time. She says it’s been a complicated, costly, and time-consuming process but she hopes a change can be made by next year. The report also says the Center is understaffed and well-below its staffing allowance, resulting in excessively long shifts and overtime requirements. Moon says the department hasn’t been able to reach the ideal allotment, which is 13, and is currently at six…

The Grand Jury says the current Center consists of two rooms, one an office and storage area, and the other the actual dispatch room. It says there’s only one restroom and no kitchen or break room and that it’s crowded and uninviting.

