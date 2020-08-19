Sheriff Says Evacuation Work Can Be Challenging

The Jones Fire may not end up consuming as much acreage as the McCourtney and Lobo Fires in the fall of 2017. But there certainly have been a lot more evacuations. Speaking on KNCO, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says some residents may think it was an overreach. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Moon says she understands homeowners’ anxieties. But she says it’s not safe to allow them to check on their properties…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Moon says these evacuations, in particular, have been a huge undertaking for her department, given the rural and remote locations of so many households.