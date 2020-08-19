< Back to All News

Sheriff Says Evacuation Work Can Be Challenging

Posted: Aug. 19, 2020 3:18 PM PDT

The Jones Fire may not end up consuming as much acreage as the McCourtney and Lobo Fires in the fall of 2017. But there certainly have been a lot more evacuations. Speaking on KNCO, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says some residents may think it was an overreach. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry…

Moon says she understands homeowners’ anxieties. But she says it’s not safe to allow them to check on their properties…

Moon says these evacuations, in particular, have been a huge undertaking for her department, given the rural and remote locations of so many households.

