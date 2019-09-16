Sheriff’s Arrest Pursuit Suspect–Again

A suspect in a shooting incident earlier this year is back behind bars after a chase and an arrest in North San Juan over the weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says deputies were investigating a burglary near the Brass Rail, and spotted 27 year-old Douglas MacDuff in the parking lot…

Bringolf says he didn’t get too far on the bike, and then fled on foot, but was ultimately arrested after deputies used their tasers. Despite all of that, Bringolf called the arrest ‘routine’…

No one was hurt. In January, MacDuff was arrested on felony evasion and being a felon in possession of a firearm after an incident where someone threw a rock at his vehicle and injured a passenger. His gun discharged, but attempted murder charges were dropped.

