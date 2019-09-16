< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Arrest Pursuit Suspect–Again

Posted: Sep. 16, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

A suspect in a shooting incident earlier this year is back behind bars after a chase and an arrest in North San Juan over the weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says deputies were investigating a burglary near the Brass Rail, and spotted 27 year-old Douglas MacDuff in the parking lot…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 1

Bringolf says he didn’t get too far on the bike, and then fled on foot, but was ultimately arrested after deputies used their tasers. Despite all of that, Bringolf called the arrest ‘routine’…

Listen to Rob Bringolf 2

No one was hurt. In January, MacDuff was arrested on felony evasion and being a felon in possession of a firearm after an incident where someone threw a rock at his vehicle and injured a passenger. His gun discharged, but attempted murder charges were dropped.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha