Sheriff’s Candidates Focus Of Forum

The two officers in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department who want to be promoted to the top job by voters, in November, held what’s likely their final forum last night. Before a large audience inside the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center, Captain Shannan Moon and Lieutenant Bill Smethers were asked about their top objectives. Smethers wants to make sure there’s adequate personnel to deal with what he says is the changing face of the county…

click to listen to Bill Smethers

Moon says re-organizing the jail program will be a priority for her…

click to listen to Shannan Moon

Moon also doesn’t think the department is adequately equipped in dealing with the growing number of mental health crisis incidents…

click to listen to Shannan Moon

Smethers is also concerned about minimizing use of force in such cases…

click to listen to Bill Smethers

Moon was the top votegetter in the June Primary, but did not receive more than 50-percent of the vote, with Smethers finishing second, forcing the November runoff.