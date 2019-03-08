< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Captain Pettitt Named OES Director

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 12:02 PM PST

With fire protection and prevention as a top priority, Nevada County is announcing some changes in a couple of departments. Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettitt will head up the Office of Emergency Services, replacing John Gulserian, who is retiring. Pettitt, who has been in the Sheriff’s department for 20 years, will remain there, despite the fact that the Emergency Servicxes department has been run by a civilian in the past…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 1

The changes take effect March 24. Pettitt says he has long been interested in emergency planning, and does have some federal training, but he’s also looking forward to learning the ropes from Gulserian…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 2

Sheriff’s Captain Alicia Burget will take over running the jail.

–gf

