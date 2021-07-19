< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Department Now Has An App

Posted: Jul. 19, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

With over 80-percent of people in the United States now owning and using smartphones as their primary means of communication, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has announced the availability of a free app. Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use…

Trygg says you can also submit a tip…

The app also allows you to browse recent arrests. That includes crime victims being able to more quickly find out if or when their perpetrator has been released, as well as researching sex offenders in the area. It’s available for download in the App Store and Google Play, by searching “Nevada Sheriff CA”.

