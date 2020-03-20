< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Dept Ready For Shelter In Place

Posted: Mar. 20, 2020 2:39 PM PDT

Even with a statewide shelter-in-place order in effect, the Nevada Sheriff’s Department isn’t expecting a major impact on its operations. Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says they don’t anticipate having to arrest or cite residents who don’t follow the order to the letter. But he says the public’s interactions with the department are altered, to minimize the risk for deputies and other employees…

Trygg says the Sheriff’s Department also discourages residents approaching any neighbors who appear to be in violation of the order, but to call for a deputy instead. And with businesses that need to close, he says they’re ready for any possible break-ins or even looting…

Trygg says Nevada County was getting ready to recommend shelter-in-place for residents before the statewide mandate was issued.

