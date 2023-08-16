Sheriffs Dept Celebrates Dispatch Ctr Anniversary

After a quiet opening a year ago, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department celebrated the one-year anniversary of it’s new Regional Dispatch Center yesterday (Wed.). It had been located, for nearly 30 years, at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. It’s new location is not being disclosed. But Sheriff Shannan Moon says it’s got around twice the space. And, given the stress of the job, good mental health is always vital…

There’s always going to be a lot of turnover. But Dispatching Supervisor Tami Holdcroft has been a dispatcher for 21 years. She says the job is not for everyone and takes a lot of courage…

Sheriff Moon says the new center, which is expandable, has also helped attract more people to the job. There’s also a bigger and more efficient area for training. She says when she was elected sheriff five years ago, they were down to around 50-percent staffing at Wayne Brown. And now they’re only down one of 12 positions needed. And that’s critical to handling the ever-increasing call volume, especially 9-1-1 calls.