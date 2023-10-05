Sheriff’s Dept Ramping Up Missing Persons Cases

There are currently 28 missing person cases in Nevada County. And on Saturday, detectives from around the north state will be convening at an event at Cal State University in Sacramento, including one from our Sheriff’s Department. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says family members are also encouraged to attend, to learn about support services available…

Quadros says six of their longer-term cases, that the Sheriff’s Department wants to highlight and revive, are on their Facebook page. The oldest one is regarding Steven Ericson, who was last seen in June of 1972. The second-oldest one is Elisa “Lily” Wind, last seen in September of 1992…

Quadros says the department also plans to run feature segments on two Jane Doe remains that still have not been identified. She says the good news is that the majority of missing persons reported are resolved within a day or two, with no harm or crime resulting. But you’re encouraged to make a report, if you have the slightest doubts. Tips may be submitted at the department’s website. The missing persons event is from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, in the Harper Alumni Center of California State University in Sacramento.