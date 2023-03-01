Sheriff’s Deputies Busy During Snowstorms

The snowstorms also kept Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies busier than normal. Lieutenant Rusty Greene says there was a major increase in what are termed “welfare” checks, especially from people who had lost power. That meant no heat, including in the Cascades Shore area…

Greene says for some snowed-in residents that’s also meant an inability to get more supplies, including food and water. Deputies also helped out, where needed, with stranded motorists, some of whom had no business being on the road. There were numerous drivers who’d spun out, became stuck, or had minor accidents…

The Sheriff’s Department has also been available, at times, in assisting crews in clearing trees from roads.